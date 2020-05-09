Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 88,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

