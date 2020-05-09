Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118,953 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

PPG Industries stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

