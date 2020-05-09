MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of MKC opened at $164.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

