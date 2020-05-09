Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.24.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905 shares of company stock worth $577,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

