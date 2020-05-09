Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 215.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

