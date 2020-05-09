Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $537.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.