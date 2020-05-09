Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of RPT Realty worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 51.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

