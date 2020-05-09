Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE SJI opened at $28.23 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

