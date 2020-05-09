Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

