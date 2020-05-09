Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

