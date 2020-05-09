Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 13,310 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $5.49 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

