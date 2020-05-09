Brinker Capital Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,557,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 577,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 491,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $20,715,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

