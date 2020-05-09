Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 218 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,318,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,575,000 after purchasing an additional 129,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in argenx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $149.05 on Friday. argenx SE – has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

