Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

