Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 26.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 175,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $98.14 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.