Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 953 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

