Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 3,554 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $10,287,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.