Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,320 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $15.65 on Friday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $354,537 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

