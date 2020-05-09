American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Cut by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 189,997 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 898,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 542,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 488,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 in the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

