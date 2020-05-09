17,222 Shares in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

NYSE:SQM opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

