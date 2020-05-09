Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BOCOM International lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

