Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $36,483,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.80.

VSH stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

