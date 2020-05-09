Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,826 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 224,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,221 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 104,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 216,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares in the last quarter.

BCX opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

