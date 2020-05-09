Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 625 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

