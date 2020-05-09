Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,490,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

