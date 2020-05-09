Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 725 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

