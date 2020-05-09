Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

