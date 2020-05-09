Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days.

CQP opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

