Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

