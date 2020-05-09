Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 96.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,469 shares of the airline’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,251 shares of the airline’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 119.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,227 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,108 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

