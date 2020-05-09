Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.