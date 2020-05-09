Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

