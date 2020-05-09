TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.