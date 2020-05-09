William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOS. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

AOS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

