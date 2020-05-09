Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,009,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI stock opened at $247.23 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. Citigroup raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

