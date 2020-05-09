Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ambarella by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of AMBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $172,595.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 over the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

