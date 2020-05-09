Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,129 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after buying an additional 142,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,252,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,602,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 695,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 103,084 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

