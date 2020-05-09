Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

