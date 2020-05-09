Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 192,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

NYSE DRQ opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $56.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $938.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

