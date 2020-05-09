New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Ingevity worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

NYSE NGVT opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $108.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard B. Kelson acquired 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $49,559.88. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,028 shares of company stock worth $472,860. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

