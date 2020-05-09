New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

