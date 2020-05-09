New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of KB Home worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

