New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of KB Home worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Caci International Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Caci International Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Ambarella Inc
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Ambarella Inc
Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,129 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc
Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,129 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc
Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Concho Resources Inc
Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Concho Resources Inc
Dril-Quip, Inc. Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Dril-Quip, Inc. Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Ingevity Corp
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Ingevity Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report