Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:RDN opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

