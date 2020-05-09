Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,853. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

