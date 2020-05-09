Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

JBL stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

