Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $31,000 Investment in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

