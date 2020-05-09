Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.81. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

