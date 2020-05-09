Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.81. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
