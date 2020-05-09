Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €97.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Stratec alerts:

SBS stock opened at €86.50 ($100.58) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51. Stratec has a 1 year low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 1 year high of €93.00 ($108.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.