John H. Turner Sells 4,260 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $107,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John H. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 29th, John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of Marten Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $284,280.00.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

