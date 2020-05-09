Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) CEO Acquires $50,460.00 in Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00.

CATC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $85.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

